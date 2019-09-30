WATCH LIVE: Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo continues testimony via audio link

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo ordered that no information or images be published which could reveal Naidoo’s new identity or location.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Crime Intelligence member Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo is continuing his testimony before the state capture commission on Monday.

Naidoo, who is in the witness protection programme, is testifying via an audio link.

