[WATCH] John Cena breaks it down to Sho Madjozi's hit single

American wrestling star John Cena was busting some moves to the viral song named after him on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Chi! Chi! Chi! Chi!

WWE champion John Cena has learned some new moves to use when dancing to the viral track by Tsonga rap star Sho Madjozi.

Madjozi's song, which is named after the American wrestler, has been making waves worldwide and inspired an online dance challenge.

The catchy single blew up after Madjozi first performed it on global music platform Colors last month.

Cena recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and was given a quick dance lesson by Ellen's DJ and resident hip hop dancer Stephen tWitch Boss.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] John Cena breaks it down to Sho Madjozi's hit single