[WATCH] John Cena breaks it down to Sho Madjozi's hit single
American wrestling star John Cena was busting some moves to the viral song named after him on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Chi! Chi! Chi! Chi!
WWE champion John Cena has learned some new moves to use when dancing to the viral track by Tsonga rap star Sho Madjozi.
Madjozi's song, which is named after the American wrestler, has been making waves worldwide and inspired an online dance challenge.
The catchy single blew up after Madjozi first performed it on global music platform Colors last month.
RELATED: Sho Madjozi officially drops viral hit 'John Cena' and shares inspo behind it
Cena recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and was given a quick dance lesson by Ellen's DJ and resident hip hop dancer Stephen tWitch Boss.
WATCH: John Cena busts some moves to Sho Madjozi's hit single
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] John Cena breaks it down to Sho Madjozi's hit single
Timeline
-
4 nominations for Sho Madjozi, Candy Tsamandebele for Limpopo Music Awards
-
Chi Chi Chi! - Sho Madjozi has the world bopping to her new song ‘John Cena’
-
'We have wealth in our cultures': Sho Madjozi comes home after winning BET Award
-
Sho Madjozi, Caster Semenya among South Africans on 'Forbes' 30 Under 30 list
More in Entertainment
-
[WATCH] Dad diving over pool fence to save young son, has social media talking
-
Fans want Fresh back
-
'Some days are grumpier than others' - Fans mourn Grumpy Cat
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help you
-
It's a South African first! Listen to Primedia radio with Amazon Alexa
-
[WATCH] Jabba remembered as the 'king of Motswako'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.