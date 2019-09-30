Unanswered questions remain in journo Godknows Nare’s death, says Sanef

Three JMPD officers who were charged with Nare’s murder were acquitted on Friday. He died after a shootout in April 2017 in Florida, west of Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) on Sunday said there were some unanswered questions in the death of journalist Godknows Nare that should be addressed.

Three Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers who were charged with Nare’s murder were acquitted on Friday. He died after a shootout in April 2017 in Florida, west of Johannesburg.

Officers were responding to a car hijacking at the time of the incident. The High Court in Johannesburg found that the officers were not guilty and acquitted them on all charges.

“The shooting incident occurred in 2017. One hijacker was arrested and one escaped. The driver of the getaway car was a journalist. He was shot during the exchange of fire,” said JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

Sanef deputy chairperson Katy Katopodis said: “It’s always very difficult when nobody is held accountable and it’s important because there are many unanswered questions in this case and for us, as Sanef, we would like these questions to be answered.”