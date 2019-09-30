Unanswered questions remain in journo Godknows Nare’s death, says Sanef
Three JMPD officers who were charged with Nare’s murder were acquitted on Friday. He died after a shootout in April 2017 in Florida, west of Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) on Sunday said there were some unanswered questions in the death of journalist Godknows Nare that should be addressed.
Three Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers who were charged with Nare’s murder were acquitted on Friday. He died after a shootout in April 2017 in Florida, west of Johannesburg.
Officers were responding to a car hijacking at the time of the incident. The High Court in Johannesburg found that the officers were not guilty and acquitted them on all charges.
“The shooting incident occurred in 2017. One hijacker was arrested and one escaped. The driver of the getaway car was a journalist. He was shot during the exchange of fire,” said JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.
Sanef deputy chairperson Katy Katopodis said: “It’s always very difficult when nobody is held accountable and it’s important because there are many unanswered questions in this case and for us, as Sanef, we would like these questions to be answered.”
Popular in Local
-
GALLERY: Somizi and Mohale's traditional wedding
-
DA's Waters: Maimane must explain car, housing allegations
-
Waters: DA FedEx 'not made aware' of Maimane car donated by Markus Jooste
-
Fuel price set to increase from Wednesday
-
PowerBall results: Friday 27 September 2019
-
Mitchells Plain residents accuse housing company of not paying water bills
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.