Transnet reports 1.6% rise in annual revenue
Transnet, which has been investigating allegations of corruption in the procurement of diesel and electric locomotives, said its audit report had received a 'qualified opinion'.
JOHANNESBURG - South African logistics firm Transnet on Monday reported a 1.6% rise in annual revenue to R74.1 billion for the year to 31 March but added its auditors had flagged issues relating to irregular expenditure.
Transnet, which has been investigating allegations of corruption in the procurement of diesel and electric locomotives, said its audit report had received a “qualified opinion” relating to the completeness and accuracy of the reported irregular expenditure that was incurred in contravention of procurement legislation.
A qualified opinion on a company’s finances means the auditor has found minor problems with the books but is still broadly vouching for them.
Popular in Business
-
Netcare, Mediclinic & Life monopoly blocking possible competitors - inquiry
-
Fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 files for bankruptcy
-
Capitec Bank sold 1m funeral policies – from inside a branch - in 13 months
-
CPS loses appeal bid over R316m Sassa payment
-
Will ANC NEC back Mboweni’s economic growth plan?
-
Fuel price set to increase from Wednesday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.