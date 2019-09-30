Transnet credits revenue improvement on petroleum volumes

The entity reported a 1.6% revenue increase amounting to R74.1 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - Executives from state-owned ports and rail company Transnet on Monday credited the slight improvement in its performance on a 9.1% increase in petroleum volumes.

The entity reported a 1.6% revenue increase amounting to R74.1 billion.

This is despite an ongoing battle with external auditors over its qualified opinion finding against the company.

The results announcement was postponed last week, with Transnet executives saying they had requested intervention from the National Treasury on its dispute of a recorded R49 billion in irregular expenditure.

#Transnet Mahomedy says four employees were killed in the line of duty in 2019. The number sat at 15 in 2017 and 5 last year. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 30, 2019

#Transnet - Conclusions: the company has raised R6.2 billion in new long term debt on the strength of its own balance sheet - only 2.7% of the R127.7 billion total debt are government guaranteed. TM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 30, 2019

Transnet recorded R8 billion in irregular expenditure last year.

Acting CEO Mohammed Mahomedy said the debate with the auditors was over whether the company’s now-abandoned pre-qualification criteria for tenders was flawed which could have resulted in the irregular expenditure.

Transnet also saw a R6.8 billion saving against planned costs in operating expenses which stood at R40.3 billion in 2019.

The company, like most SOEs in the country, has been beset with the costly aftermath of the state capture period in the country, with some of its past contracts still being investigated for corruption and other irregularities.