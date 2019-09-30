Springbok Women name strong team for Scotland test

The match is the first of two Tests against Scotland and the third international for the team stretching over two weeks.

CAPE TOWN - Stanley Raubenheimer’s starting team showed five changes to the side that took the field against Spain over a week ago.

Centre Chumisa Qawe, flyhalf Anacadia Minnaar, winger Nomawethu Mabenge and No.8 Edwaline Dickson could make their debuts against Scotland at the City Park Stadium in Cape Town on Monday after being named in the match-day squad for the clash.

Qawe’s inclusion in the starting team means she could have the honour of being on the field at the same time as her twin sister, Chuma, who has been named among the replacements in a fully-fledged international fixture for the first time.

“We were forced to make changes to our squad since the 2021 Rugby World Cup Qualifiers due to injuries and some players returning to the Springbok Women’s Sevens set-up, which has resulted in a few new players receiving an opportunity to play at this level,” said Raubenheimer.

“Fortunately, we had an opportunity to see some of them in action when the SA Select Women faced the Spain Invitational XV, but for others, this is where we will find out if they can cope with the pressure of Test rugby. Anacadia, in particular, has a big task ahead since she is in a position that requires her to dictate play. But hopefully, she will step up to the occasion and deliver on the promise she showed for the South Africa U20 Women and for her provincial team in the last few months.

“The biggest thing for me is that we keep building our performance to ensure that we improve steadily. We have had to switch our team in the last few matches, which makes things tougher, and with a few uncapped players this week and a new flyhalf, it could take time to find our feet."

Springbok Women’s team to face Scotland:

15 – Vuyolwethu Maqholo (Western Province)

14 – Nomawethu Mabenge (Eastern Province)

13 – Chumisa Qawe (Border)

12 – Aphiwe Ngwevu (Border)

11 – Piwokuhle Nyanda (Golden Lions)

10 – Anacadia Minnaar (Eastern Province)

9 – Tayla Kinsey (KZN)

8 – Aseza Hele (Eastern Province)

7 – Nompumelelo Mathe (KZN)

6 – Phelisa Mrwebi (Eastern Province)

5 – Karthy Dludla (KZN)

4 – Celeste Adonis (Boland)

3 – Babalwa Latsha (captain – Western Province)

2 – Lindelwa Gwala (KZN)

1 – Yonela Ngxingolo (Border)

Replacements:

16 – Annique Geswind (Western Province)

17 – Noxolo Mankayi (Eastern Province)

18 – Onaka Jita (Boland)

19 – Prelene Pegram (SWD)

20 – Edwaline Dickson (SWD)

21 – Unam Tose (Border)

22 – Sesethu Mtshazi (Western Province)

23 - Chuma Qawe (Border)