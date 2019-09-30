Secret witness implicates journalist Ranjeni Munusamy at state capture inquiry

Munusamy, who is on special leave, has denied the allegations, saying she intends to defend herself against them.

JOHANNESBURG - The name of Tiso Blackstar senior journalist Ranjeni Munusamy has again come up at the state capture inquiry. It’s alleged she received financial assistance upon the instruction of former Crime Intelligence (CI) head Mulangi Mphego.

This was the evidence of Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo, who has been testifying via audio link in order to protect his identity. However, Munusamy, who is on special leave, has denied the allegations, saying she intends to defend herself against them.

Naidoo said he also knows of four instances where journalists were either paid to make a story go away or where CI paid journalists.

But he's made it clear he only has details about Munusamy, whose name was first mentioned two weeks ago after it emerged that her car was allegedly paid off using funds from the secret service account.

Naidoo recalled a meeting more than a decade ago.

“This was 2008. I was called by Mr Mphego to his office. At that stage, he was the head of Crime Intelligence. He said he has this contact. He said her name is Jenny and she had this contact who had problems with her vehicle. I was told to make contact with her to see how we could help her.”

Naidoo said he met with Munusamy before having four tyres on her car replaced by a CI supplier.

“If I can remember correctly, there wasn’t much talk. I told her I was sent by Mr Mphego and that we needed to sort this out. She handed over the keys and I took it to the motor store.”

