Scotland run riot over Springbok Women

CAPE TOWN - Scotland thrashed the Springbok Women 47-5 in one of two Test matches at the City Park Sports Ground in Athlone, Cape Town on Monday.

Scotland dominated the first half, scoring four tries.

Two tries each from winger Rhona Lloyd and fullback Chloe Rollie saw the visitors running riot over the hosts, who came into the game on the back of a defeat to Spain in Nelson Mandela Bay over a week ago.

Scotland went into the break leading 22-0.

Just a few minutes after the restart, Scotland continued where they left off in first half, scoring the fifth try through winger Lisa Thompson to take the score to 27-0.

A few minutes later, the home side opened their account, scoring after No.8 Aseza Hele ran to the corner for a try, making it 27-5.

Hele's try only served to rally Scotland as centre Helen Thompson dotted down in the corner to take the tally to 37-5.

Scotland were not done yet, as substitute Abi Evans scored the visitors' seventh try with just fourteen minutes left, making it 42-5.

Evans scored a second try in the dying minutes of the match to make it eight tries in total, taking the final score to 47-5.

The Springbok Women will be hoping for a better performance when they play Scotland in the second Test at the same venue on Saturday.