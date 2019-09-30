SAHRC wants answers from govt on Vaal River’s declining water quality
This is despite a massive intervention programme involving the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is on Monday demanding answers from government regarding the declining water quality of the Vaal River.
Last year, the SANDF was called in to help clean up the Sebokeng Wastewater Treatment Plant as raw sewage polluted the river.
However earlier this year, it cited funding problems.
The commission's Buang Jones said a meeting had been requested with the Water and Sanitation Department.
“The rainy season is approaching, actions are required on an urgent basis to prevent a sludge. We are concerned that should government delay any further actions that are required to alleviate the situation that this should only escalate the calls involved in remediating the Vaal River.”
The pollution causes several health risks to the community’s environment and animals.
In March, the commission last visited the river and confirmed that the situation was far worse since the intervention programme kicked off.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: 200 SANDF technical team deployed in the Vaal
