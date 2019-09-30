SA teen activist calls for climate change education in schools

The 17-year-old has joined 15 other teens from around the world, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, in signing a legal complaint with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

JOHANNESBURG - South African climate activist Ayakha Melithafa has called on government to declare a state of provincial and national emergency on the climate crisis.

Melithafa said government needed to work to educate South Africans on climate change.

“Mandatory climate change education is needed in all schools. Children must become climate literate.”

Thunberg, together with other children, has spearheaded worldwide wave of climate protests.

That culminated in about 4 million people marching globally last Friday ahead of a United Nations climate summit on Monday where Thunberg made an emotional plea to world leaders to act.

Meanwhile, youth climate advocacy group, Sunrise Kids, arranged an event last Thursday on the sidelines of the United Nations’ key annual meeting for worried adults to discuss “parenting in the age of climate crisis”.

Many echoed a desire to not frighten their children when talking to them about climate change.

THE FUTURE

“The feeling of guilt is something that I see a lot amongst parents. How do you talk about the uncertainty of our future to your children?” said Jill Kubit, director of Dear Tomorrow, a organization that shares hopeful messages about the climate.

Children “deeply feel that we’re taking away their dreams and hope,” said Kubit, who has a six-year-old son.

But the children at Friday’s protests in New York, which saw just a handful take time off school compared to thousands a week before, said their parents were not at fault.

“I do not blame my parents for climate change, I blame world leaders for not listening to the signs soon enough,” said Alexandria Villasenor, 14, one of the faces of the climate movement in the United States.

“My parents are the greatest example of an adult ally because they support my activism, they amplify my message and they protect me.”

Her mother, Kristin Hogue, who accompanied her daughter to protest outside the United Nations headquarters on Friday, said she “basically just did anything that she asks me to do.”

“You deal with your guilt by taking action,” she said.

Parents should tell their children about climate change, said 15-year-old Kallan Benson, from Maryland, whose first “school strike”, inspired by Greta Thunberg, was last December.

Additional reporting by Reuters.