Rand, stocks dip as US-China trade spat cools demand

A batch of local data releases and political developments painted a mixed picture, failing to inspire rand buying.

JOHANNESBURG - The rand weakened on Monday, tracking the euro and other emerging market currencies, as ongoing jitters about the trade dispute between China and the US and faltering euro zone growth dampened demand.

At 1515 GMT, the rand was 0.33% weaker at R15.1850 per dollar compared to an opening level of R15.1400.

Offshore uncertainty, with reports US President Donald Trump’s administration was considering delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges, overshadowed local developments.

Unexpectedly slower German inflation and lower growth forecasts for Europe’s biggest economy added to the pressure on riskier currencies like the rand.

South Africa’s trade balance swung to a R6.84 billion ($450 million) surplus in August following a July deficit of R3.72 billion, while President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday government will finalise a clear economic growth strategy within the next few weeks.

On the flip side, credit demand continued to stammer, slowing to 6.86% year-on-year in August from 7.19% in July.

The yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 rose 4.5 basis points to 8.34%, while stocks closed near a two-week low.

The broader All-share index was down 0.7% at 54,824 points, while the Top-40 index fell 0.72% to 48,813 points, reflecting nervousness over the US-China trade standoff. Shares in crisis-hit retailer Steinhoff slipped 2% to R9.80 after its subsidiary Steinhoff Investment Holdings said its annual results would be delayed again.

“It doesn’t come as a surprise at all,” said Wayne McCurrie, portfolio manager at FNB Private Wealth. “Their trading results are virtually irrelevant to the share price, because they can’t even quantify the extent of the litigation against them.”

The index of gold stocks dropped 1.6% as investors flocked to the greenback. Bullion producer Harmony declined 3.28% to R43.30, GoldFields was 2.16% lower at 76.12 rand, while shares in AngloGold fell 1.45% to R284.09.