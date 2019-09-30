Ramaphosa receives report from special envoys following xenophobic attacks
The delegation visited countries including Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal to offer President Cyril Ramaphosa’s apologies and to explain what happened.
JOHANNESBURG - The team of special envoys sent to some African countries to mend relations after recent clashes between South Africans and foreign nationals has presented President Cyril Ramaphosa with a preliminary report on its mission.
The high-level delegation included former Energy Minister Jeff Radebe and African National Congress veteran Dr Khulu Mbatha. They visited countries including Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal to offer Ramaphosa’s apologies and to explain what happened.
The fighting between locals and foreign nationals left 12 people dead, 10 of them South African. The violence, which also saw widespread looting and vandalism of shops, was mostly cantered in parts of Gauteng.
Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said the envoys relayed South Africa's apologies and commitment to continue working together.
“Leaders of the countries visited welcomed the South African delegation and expressed appreciation to President Ramaphosa for taking time to explain the situation in South Africa which had generated concern in a number of countries.
"The heads of state noted with concern the irresponsible use of social media by certain individuals to create confusion and tension in the public mind. They also raised their concern about the reported causes of tensions between South Africans and migrants,” Diko said in a statement.
