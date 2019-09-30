Private health inquiry report recommends standard med aid package for comparison

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel said the inquiry into private health care had recommended a standard medical aid package that would make it easier for consumers to compare services.

SANDTON - Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel said that health should be subjected to higher competition standards to ensure universal access.

He has received the private health inquiry report, which he said Cabinet would study soon.

Patel said the report, published on Monday, would also inform the National Health Insurance (NHI) process.

“But the health market is also a very particular market, where standard competition cannot only apply. You have enormous imbalances in the bargaining power which the report points to."

He said the Minister of Health would lead the process to get the report to Parliament for the recommendations to be implemented.

“And government will look at how the insights and the information and the recommendations can ensure that the National Health Insurance system that is the purpose of the reforms that we want to make in public health can better service all South Africans.”

