Prince Harry to edit National Geographic's Instagram

The 35-year-old prince will take charge of the publication's social media account on Monday to launch the campaign on which he will work with the magazine's photographers to highlight indigenous trees and how vital they are for life on earth.

Harry will ask Instagram users to share their own pictures of trees from around the world and also share an image taken in Liwonde National Park, Malawi, where he is unveiling two initiatives to help preserve trees in the area as part of his current official visit to Africa with wife Duchess Meghan and their four-month-old son Archie.

Harry's passion for trees and forests is "inspired by the work he does on behalf of his grandmother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

The Prince has launched 15 of the Queens Commonwealth Canopy (QCC) projects across the world since it began in 2015, when Commonwealth countries were invited to submit areas of greenery or plant trees to preserve in the monarch's name, with almost 50 countries taking part.

During Harry's tour, there will be two other national parks committing to the project, as well as tree planting with schoolchildren in Botswana.

News of Harry's Instagram campaign came after he urged people to boost their efforts to safeguard the planet and warned humans need to learn from past mistakes and overcome "greed, apathy and selfishness" to protect the world.

He wrote in the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "This may well sound hippy to some. But we cannot afford to have a "them or us" mentality.

"Humans and animals and their habitats fundamentally need to co-exist or within the next 10 years, our problems across the globe will become even more unmanageable. Nature teaches us the importance of a circular system, one where nothing goes to waste and everything has a role to play. If we interfere with it, rather than work with it, the system will break down. Conservation used to be a specialist area, driven by science. But now it is fundamental to our survival and we must overcome greed, apathy and selfishness if we are to make real progress."