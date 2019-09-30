Police seek assistance to identify burnt body found in Lavender Hill
An autopsy will be conducted to ascertain the race and gender of the deceased.
CAPE TOWN - Steenberg Police detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a burnt body that was discovered in Lavender Hill.
The body was found after eight on Monday morning.
The police's Siyabulela Malo said: "The circumstances surrounding an incident where a body of an unidentified person was found burnt beyond recognition on 14th Avenue, Lavender Hill at about 08:03am are under investigation. Police urge anyone with information that can assist with the investigation or who has a family member that is missing to contact the Steenberg SAPS."
