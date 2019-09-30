View all in Latest
PE police investigate after decomposed body of child found

The decomposed body was discovered by a passerby on Sunday in Gelvandale.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Police are investigating after the remains of a boy were found in an open field in Port Elizabeth.

The decomposed body was discovered by a passerby on Sunday in Gelvandale.

“It is alleged that on Sunday, 29 September, at approximately 09 am a community member was walking in an open field in Malabar Extension 6 next to a dam when he found a skull and upon further observation, he found human bones and alerted the police,” said police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg.

“Due to the state of decomposition, the identification of the child cannot be determined at this stage and a post mortem and DNA testing will be done to determine the identity and cause of death,” she added.

