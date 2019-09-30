Netcare, Mediclinic & Life monopoly blocking possible competitors - inquiry
Half of the 800 hospitals in the country are government-run and they serve 83% of the population that doesn’t have medical insurance.
JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission said three main private hospital groups - Netcare, Mediclinic and Life - made it difficult for newcomers and fringe-players to grow and to compete on merit.
The commission is on Monday morning releasing its final findings on whether the private health sector has been unprincipled to South Africans, six years after an inquiry was established to investigate it.
It said it was so difficult to obtain information during and it recommended that disclosure on health financing should be made compulsory.
The other 400 facilities are accessible to only 16% of the population that has medical aid.
The Competition Commission said this is one of the indicators that established players that include hospitals and medical schemes prevent, restrict and distort competition.
It said Netcare, Mediclinic and Life bind the best medical specialists to their hospitals with lucrative inducement programmes and that excluded innovative newcomers.
They also dictate year-on-year price and costs increases for funders.
The Commission said the Department of Health was not using its legislated powers to manage the private healthcare market.
