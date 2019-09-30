Munusamy: Narrative that I am corrupt is bizarre, false

Journalist Ranjeni Munusamy has denied being involved in any 'act of bribery, corruption fraud or money laundering' or that she benefited from state funds as part of an lawful scheme as claimed by Hawks investigator Kobus Roelofse during his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - Journalist Ranjeni Munusamy has denied being involved in any "act of bribery, corruption fraud or money laundering" or that she benefited from state funds as part of an lawful scheme as claimed by Hawks investigator Kobus Roelofse during his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry.

Munusamy submitted an application on Monday to present written and oral evidence before the commission and to cross-examine Roelofse.

Munusamy's name was first mentioned at the commission two weeks ago after it emerged that her car was allegedly paid off using funds from the secret service account. At the time, Munusamy was not working as a journalist. In 2003, she was suspended at the Sunday Times for passing a story to the City Press on then-National Director of Public Prosecutions Bulelani Ngcuka. She resigned before disciplinary measures were instituted against her. Munusamy then worked as a communications specialist.

Munusamy, who is currently on special leave, denied the allegations and said she intended to defend herself against them.

In her supporting affidavit, Munusamy said that the narrative that she was corrupt and had committed any wrongdoing was false.

She added that Roelofse had not presented any evidence of what she had done or was expected to do in exchange for the payment from the secret service account.

Munusamy also explained that it was a close family friend that paid for her car and not the secret service account.