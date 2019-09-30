WC's safety plan has become more urgent after student's Clifton beach murder

Cebo Mhleli Mbatha, a first-year UCT student, was stabbed to death at Clifton’s third beach on Saturday night.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said on Monday a student's fatal stabbing at Clifton Beach over the weekend highlighted the urgent need for the roll-out of the premier’s recently announced safety plan.

Cebo Mhleli Mbatha, a first-year UCT student, was stabbed to death and his friend was wounded in an attack at Clifton’s third beach on Saturday night. It’s understood Mbatha was a Humanities student. While Clifton beach has high levels of private security, there have been complains that the beaches aren't safe. Some have complained that private security in the area forced people to leave the beach at night citing security concerns.

The provincial government promised a R1 billion safety plan for the Western Cape earlier in September after crime stats were released. The plan includes training and deployment of 3,000 new law enforcement officers.

MEC Albert Fritz said they condemned the attack.

“We think this sense of criminality must be stopped in every space in Cape Town. We need safe spaces and realise the urgency of our safety plan.”

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said they were saddened by the student’s murder.

"UCT is very distraught as our students and citizens continue to be affected by violent crime. The university will continue to engage with authorities."