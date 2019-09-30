Keshav Maharaj talks up new-look Proteas ahead of Test series
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s preparations ahead of the first Test against India continued on Monday.
The first match of the three-match series starts on Wednesday and ahead of it spinner Keshav Maharaj has spoken about the expectations on his shoulders.
“You can only judge me on performances during this series but it’s nice that people talk highly of you,” he said. “I’m just trying to do my business and if I go under the radar doing my business, trying to contribute towards team victories and series victories, I’m on the right path”.
India will be without Jasprit Bumrah due to a stress fracture in his lower back.
While most South African fans will be relieved at the absence, Maharaj does not think it will make play that much easier for the Proteas.
“Obviously it’s a big loss for India,” he added. “Bumrah’s turned the whole Test side for India in terms of playing various conditions around the world. It is a big loss but let’s face it, India has enough quality in their bowling line-up to replace Bumrah”.
The Test series against India will be the first without the retired duo of Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn.
While they may be lacking the experience of those two, Maharaj is confident that other players can step up.
“We do have players who will fulfil that role,” he said. “I think Temba (Bavuma) has taken the responsibility of ensuring that in the practise game and Lungi (Ngidi) has come through. We’ve got a world-class bowler in Vernon (Philander) and KG (Kagiso Rabada).
“So as much as it would be a big loss in terms of the record they possess and bring to the party, we do have seasoned campaigners in domestic cricket and have played enough international cricket to fill in those boots.”
