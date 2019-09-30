Kempson takes positives from Kings' defeat in Pro14 opener

The Port Elizabeth based side narrowly lost their opening match of the Pro14 2019/20 season by four points, with the Cardiff Blues clinching a late 27-31 win at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

CAPE TOWN - Southern Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson said there were lots of promising play but rued the missed opportunities in Saturday's Pro14 defeat to the Cardiff Blues.

Kempson said there was a lot of promising play from his young side, saying that he was proud of them.

"A lot of promising play I think... just the opportunities that we missed out on - there were three occasions in the strike zone, inside their 22m, that we did not come away with points. When you're playing Pro14, when you miss those three opportunities, it becomes a difference in the game," said Kempson.

"A lot of youngsters got a run, mixed with a bit of experience and it was good to see that our kicking game is intact - just a few places that need to be fixed with regards to our attack. Our kicking game was good in the first half, they put us under a bit more pressure - we gave one or two penalties away, particularly in those driving mauls."

The Kings will welcome Munster on Saturday in Pro14 round two.