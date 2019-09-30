Kempson takes positives from defeat in Pro14 opener
Port Elizabeth based side narrowly lost their opening match of the Pro14 2019/20 season by four points, with the Cardiff Blues clinching a late 27-31 win at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
CAPE TOWN - Southern Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson said there were lots of promising play but rued the missed opportunities in Saturday's Pro14 defeat to the Cardiff Blues.
The Port Elizabeth-based side narrowly lost their opening match of the Pro14 2019/20 season by four points, with Cardiff Blues clinching a late 27-31 win at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Kempson said there was a lot of promising play from his young side, saying that he was proud of them.
"A lot of promising play I think... just the opportunities that we missed out on - there were three occasions in the strike zone, inside their 22-metre, that we did not come away with points. When you're playing Pro14, when you miss those three opportunities, it becomes a difference in the game," said Kempson.
"A lot of youngsters got a run, mixed with a bit of experience and it was good to see that our kicking game is intact - just a few places that need to be fixed with regards to our attack. Our kicking game was good in the first half, they put us under a bit more pressure - we gave one or two penalties away, particularly in those driving mauls."
The Kings will welcome Munster on Saturday in Pro14 round two.
