JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: Thomas Cook’s hit on Tunisian tourism

PE police investigate after decomposed body of child foundLocal
CPS loses appeal bid over R316m Sassa paymentBusiness
Secret witness: My ex-boss ordered Ranjeni Munusamy be assisted financiallyLocal
Netcare, Mediclinic & Life monopoly blocking possible competitors - inquiryBusiness
Will ANC NEC back Mboweni’s economic growth plan?Politics
Call for help amid violent attacks in CTLocal
'Family specifically didn't want Mnangagwa to preside over Mugabe's funeral'Politics
Waters: DA FedEx 'not made aware' of Maimane car donated by Markus JoostePolitics
ANC NEC vows to improve service deliveryPolitics
DA's Waters: Maimane must explain car, housing allegationsPolitics
No cause for concern, says Madikizela over planned motion against Grant TwiggPolitics
Maimane responds to reports about car 'donated' by Markus JoostePolitics
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Government finalising a clear economic growth strategyOpinion
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: Thomas Cook’s hit on Tunisian tourismOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Ramaphosa is losing the PR battlePolitics
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Let's give Solidarity's 'university' its dueOpinion
Bo-Kaap's complicated history and its many mythsOpinion
OLIVER MATTHEWS: Getting sick in Zimbabwe shouldn’t mean disaster. But it doesOpinion
CPS loses appeal bid over R316m Sassa paymentBusiness
Netcare, Mediclinic & Life monopoly blocking possible competitors - inquiryBusiness
Will ANC NEC back Mboweni’s economic growth plan?Politics
Fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 files for bankruptcyBusiness
Competition Commission to release final findings of healthcare market inquiryLocal
Zambia cancels licence of Vodafone franchise holder over poor capacityAfrica
GALLERY: Somizi and Mohale's traditional weddingLifestyle
Lil Nas X cancels two shows, takes time offLifestyle
Experts: Heart disease claims lives of 225 South Africans every dayLifestyle
Prince Harry to touch down in MalawiLifestyle
Sunday morning shoppers stunned as New Zealand store plays pornographyLifestyle
Lotto results: Saturday, 28 September 2019Lifestyle
Queen frontman Adam Lambert bares glam authenticityLifestyle
Prince Harry to meet Angolan presidentLifestyle
Metallica's James Hetfield returns to rehabLifestyle
Hamilton win 'big step' to keeping titles, says Mercedes chiefSport
All Blacks 'just guys in shorts', insist CanadaSport
Bekele wins Berlin marathon, misses record by two secondsSport
Wales hold off Australia to edge Rugby World Cup thrillerSport
Heat forces delayed start at World ChampionshipsSport
Tropical storm could hit Rugby World Cup schedule - organisersSport
Wales hold off Australia to edge Rugby World Cup thrillerSport
Tropical storm could hit Rugby World Cup schedule - organisersSport
Tough love: All Blacks centres best of frenemiesSport
Springbok coach wary of 'scary' giant-killers JapanSport
Springboks thrash Namibia 57-3 at Rugby World CupSport
'Doesn't get any bigger than playing England for RWC quarter-final - LedesmaSport
CARTOON: Don't Bank On It
CARTOON: The future of the climate?Local
CARTOON: Sin Bin OffenceSport
CARTOON: The Prying EyeLocal
CARTOON: Fantasy WorldLocal
CARTOON: Path of DespairLocal
CARTOON: Talk Is CheapPolitics
CARTOON: It's A Jungle Out TherePolitics
CARTOON: Ladders to SuccessBusiness
CARTOON: Talk To The HandPolitics
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: Thomas Cook’s hit on Tunisian tourism
OPINION
The demise of travel giant Thomas Cook has dealt a body blow to tourism-reliant Tunisia that is only just recovering from the damage done by two terrorist attacks in 2015 that killed 41 mainly British visitors.
For two years after those attacks in Sousse and in the capital Tunis, the British government declared Tunisia off limits to its citizens.
Other governments issued travel advisories that deterred their citizens from visiting the North African country that earns eight percent of its GDP from tourism.
Tunisia was hoping that after the all-clear was sounded, its proximity to Europe, idyllic Mediterranean beaches and well-priced accommodation and restaurants would draw nine-million people this year.
Thomas Cook booked less than ten percent of these. But it owned the company Sendito that accommodated them.
When it closed earlier this month, no fewer than 4,500 Britons were stranded in Tunisia.
Local hotels, left unpaid by the travel agency, realised they had little hope of getting their money.
Some even briefly held their guests, hoping to get some payment from them.
However, the guests are not liable for the money owed by Thomas Cook.
There were some tense moments at Tunisia airport when some of the people departing to get home committed that most unpardonable of British sins: queue jumping.
All the Brits have now been repatriated, mostly on flights chartered by the British government.
There is a heavy, armed police presence at Tunisia’s major tourism sites: these include El Jem, the Roman amphitheatre, the medina in Tunis, Carthage the Roman city in Africa and the iconic blue-and-white village of Sidi Bou Said outside the capital.
This is reminiscent of the police state unapologetically run by the late President Ben Ali.
Tunisian authorities relaxed considerably after Ben Ali’s fall in the 2011 Arab Spring.
Candidly but confidentially, they admit they dropped their guard.
The peaceful first round of the presidential elections earlier this month demonstrated the ability of the security forces to hold the ring.
They are determined to repeat this control at Sunday’s parliamentary election and the presidential run-off on 13 October.
This will underpin Tunisia’s status as the only democracy to have emerged from the Arab Spring.
It will also, hopefully, reassure holiday makers considering a Tunisian destination.
Jean-Jacques Cornish is an Africa correspondent at Eyewitness News. Follow him on Twitter: @jjcornish
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Government finalising a clear economic growth strategy34 minutes ago
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Ramaphosa is losing the PR battle4 days ago
Bo-Kaap's complicated history and its many myths10 days ago
ANALYSIS: Why some nations want to take control of people’s data from Big Tech23 minutes ago
[ANALYSIS] Why delays to fixing healthcare are bad news for South Africans237 days ago
The business of the Bo-Kaap: What gentrification does to family businesses11 days ago
