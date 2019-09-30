Gumede supporters 'confident' she'll be re-elected as eThekwini ANC chair
Zandile Gumede, who is facing criminal charges, is set to face a challenge from Thabani Nyawose an ANC branch leader in eThekwini.
DURBAN - Supporters of former mayor Zandile Gumede on Monday said they were confident she would be re-elected as African National Congress (ANC) chairperson in the eThekwini region.
The ANC is set to hold an elective conference later this year.
Gumede, who is facing criminal charges, is set to face a challenge from Thabani Nyawose, an ANC branch leader in eThekwini.
Nyawose is said to be President Cyril Ramaphosa's backer and enjoys support from former KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Senzo Mchunu.
But those who support Gumede claimed Nyawose's chances of taking over the ANC's biggest region in the country were slim.
Gumede's spokesperson Mzomuhle Dube said: “How much support does Thabani Nyawose command throughout the ANC branches? When people have parties somewhere, it’s very likely that they alleviate themselves into leadership.”
Gumede was removed by the ANC as the regional chairperson in June.
Dube said the campaign to reinstate her at the upcoming elective conference was well under way.
The party’s provincial spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu said the party would announce official dates for the conference this week.
Popular in Politics
-
DA clarifies contradictions over Maimane’s Steinhoff-sponsored car
-
'Family specifically didn't want Mnangagwa to preside over Mugabe's funeral'
-
Ramaphosa receives report from special envoys following xenophobic attacks
-
DA's Waters: Maimane must explain car, housing allegations
-
Will ANC NEC back Mboweni’s economic growth plan?
-
Waters: DA FedEx 'not made aware' of Maimane car donated by Markus Jooste
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.