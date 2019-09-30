Gumede supporters 'confident' she'll be re-elected as eThekwini ANC chair

Zandile Gumede, who is facing criminal charges, is set to face a challenge from Thabani Nyawose an ANC branch leader in eThekwini.

DURBAN - Supporters of former mayor Zandile Gumede on Monday said they were confident she would be re-elected as African National Congress (ANC) chairperson in the eThekwini region.

The ANC is set to hold an elective conference later this year.

Gumede, who is facing criminal charges, is set to face a challenge from Thabani Nyawose, an ANC branch leader in eThekwini.

Nyawose is said to be President Cyril Ramaphosa's backer and enjoys support from former KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Senzo Mchunu.

But those who support Gumede claimed Nyawose's chances of taking over the ANC's biggest region in the country were slim.

Gumede's spokesperson Mzomuhle Dube said: “How much support does Thabani Nyawose command throughout the ANC branches? When people have parties somewhere, it’s very likely that they alleviate themselves into leadership.”

Gumede was removed by the ANC as the regional chairperson in June.

Dube said the campaign to reinstate her at the upcoming elective conference was well under way.

The party’s provincial spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu said the party would announce official dates for the conference this week.