Formalising grade 9 as point of exit to open new pathways: expert

The announcement meant that pupils were able to complete the grade and attain a general education certificate.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga last week announced that there were plans to formalise grade 9 as a second exit point of schooling.

The minister said the proposal seeks to reduce the rate of failure, repetition and drop-outs.

Speaking on CapeTalk on Friday, Motshekga said they were introducing what they called a three-stream curriculum.

“So, in grade 9, we need to start streaming to different opportunities. One, which is what we are offering through the academic stream, which will take you through universities or areas of academic studies. Then we have your maritime and aviation studies which take you to technical. Then there is another stream called vocational, which will take you to a stream like inter-decorations, leather works, building, electricity…”

South Africa is currently one of the very few countries that only offers one form of streaming, she said.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa on Radio702, education expert Professor Mary Metcalfe said this would open new pathways for pupils.

“This school-leaving certificate will be written by all learners and from that, they will have options within the current school they are in or other possibilities like TVET colleges.”

She said only 60% of pupils that begin school finish and obtain a national senior certificate.

“This school-leaving certificate is going to do many things that are positive, it will give recognition to pupils that they have achieved something these past nine years.”

