Fitch downgrades Saudi credit ratings over military tentions

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Fitch downgrades Saudi credit ratings over military tentions

The agency said in a statement it had lowered Saudi Arabia's long-term foreign-currency issuer rating from A+ to A, with a stable outlook.

FILE: A picture taken on 15 September 2019 shows an Aramco oil facility near al-Khurj area, just south of the Saudi capital Riyadh. Saudi Arabia raced to restart operations at oil plants hit by drone attacks which slashed its production by half. Picture: AFP
FILE: A picture taken on 15 September 2019 shows an Aramco oil facility near al-Khurj area, just south of the Saudi capital Riyadh. Saudi Arabia raced to restart operations at oil plants hit by drone attacks which slashed its production by half. Picture: AFP
45 minutes ago

DUBAI - Fitch Ratings on Monday downgraded Saudi Arabia's credit rating by one notch, citing "rising geopolitical and military tensions in the Gulf region" after unprecedented attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

The agency said in a statement it had lowered Saudi Arabia's long-term foreign-currency issuer rating from A+ to A, with a stable outlook.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA