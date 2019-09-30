Fitch downgrades Saudi credit ratings over military tentions

The agency said in a statement it had lowered Saudi Arabia's long-term foreign-currency issuer rating from A+ to A, with a stable outlook.

DUBAI - Fitch Ratings on Monday downgraded Saudi Arabia's credit rating by one notch, citing "rising geopolitical and military tensions in the Gulf region" after unprecedented attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

