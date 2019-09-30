'Family specifically didn't want Mnangagwa to preside over Mugabe's funeral'
Zimbabwe Independent editor Dumisani Muleya explains why Zimbabwe's late president was only buried over the weekend.
Zimbabwe's former president, Robert Mugabe was buried in his rural village of Kutama on Saturday.
Mugabe died in a Singapore hospital at age 95 almost two years after a military coup ended his despotic 37-year rule on 6 September.
RELATED: Robert Mugabe's body won't be burried any time soon, family confirms
Bongani Bingwa chats to Zimbabwe Independent editor Dumisani Muleya to shed light on the former president's burial.
RELATED: Mugabe's family and Zim government at odds over burial place - reports
Muleya says the family had been battling with the government as an extension of the coup that removed Mugabe in November 2017.
The family specifically didn't want Emmerson Mnangagwa to preside over the funeral and they said that was Mugabe's wish.Dumisani Muleya, Editor - Zimbabwe Independent
He says Mugabe's family fought against the government so that they gain control of what happens to the former president's remains.
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Family specifically didn't want Mnangagwa to preside over Mugabe's funeral'
