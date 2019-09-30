'Family specifically didn't want Mnangagwa to preside over Mugabe's funeral'

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

'Family specifically didn't want Mnangagwa to preside over Mugabe's funeral'

Zimbabwe Independent editor Dumisani Muleya explains why Zimbabwe's late president was only buried over the weekend.

Former first lady Grace Mugabe walks past a portrait of Robert Mugabe during the burial of the former Zimbabwe leader at his home village in Kutama, on 28 September 2019. Picture: AFP
Former first lady Grace Mugabe walks past a portrait of Robert Mugabe during the burial of the former Zimbabwe leader at his home village in Kutama, on 28 September 2019. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

Zimbabwe's former president, Robert Mugabe was buried in his rural village of Kutama on Saturday.

Mugabe died in a Singapore hospital at age 95 almost two years after a military coup ended his despotic 37-year rule on 6 September.

RELATED: Robert Mugabe's body won't be burried any time soon, family confirms

Bongani Bingwa chats to Zimbabwe Independent editor Dumisani Muleya to shed light on the former president's burial.

RELATED: Mugabe's family and Zim government at odds over burial place - reports

Muleya says the family had been battling with the government as an extension of the coup that removed Mugabe in November 2017.

The family specifically didn't want Emmerson Mnangagwa to preside over the funeral and they said that was Mugabe's wish.

Dumisani Muleya, Editor - Zimbabwe Independent

He says Mugabe's family fought against the government so that they gain control of what happens to the former president's remains.

Listen below to the full interview:

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Family specifically didn't want Mnangagwa to preside over Mugabe's funeral'

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA