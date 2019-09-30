Ex-Crime Intelligence official’s testimony in camera set to continue

Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo, a former clerk within the unit who was in the witness protection programme, was expected back on the stand at the public hearings in Parktown.

JOHANNESBURG - Details of secret meetings and efforts to thwart a Hawks investigation into fraud and corruption within Crime Intelligence are expected to feature at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday.

Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo, a former clerk within the unit who was in the witness protection programme, is expected back on the stand at the public hearings in Parktown.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo ordered that no information or images be published which could reveal Naidoo’s new identity or location.

The colonel explained last week how he spilled the beans when he was approached by Hawks investigator Kobus Roelofse about the looting of the Crime Intelligence’s secret service account.

Not only did he implicate his superior officers, including the unit’s former head Richard Mdluli, Naidoo also admitted to himself being party to the corruption by filing false travel claims to withdraw cash from the fund. It was this act that landed him in trouble with his colleagues.

Naidoo explained how he was fetched at his house by the unit’s former chief financial officer Solly Lazarus and driven around in a car where he was interrogated about his admission to the Hawks.