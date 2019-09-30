EFF: Ruling on validity of Sars 'rogue unit' report a victory for accountability
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan had brought an application to have the report by the inspector general of intelligence removed from court papers.
JOHANNESBURG - The Equality Court on Monday ruled in favour of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in a matter on the validity on the South African Revenue Service (Sars) "rogue unit" report.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan had brought an application to have the report by the Inspector-General of intelligence removed from court papers.
The papers were filed by the EFF in the hate speech case brought by Gordhan after the party’s leader Julius Malema called him a dog of white monopoly capital.
In a court sitting at the Johannesburg High Court, Judge Roland Sutherland dismissed Gordhan's application to have the "rogue unit" report excluded from the EFF's court papers.
The party’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the ruling was an important milestone for accountability.
“The speech of the CIC outside the state capture commission was informed fully by the actions of Pravin Gordhan.”
He said it was important for this report to be admissible in court: “The actions of the Sars rogue unit had nothing to do with state security, crime intelligence or defence intelligence.”
Ndlozi said this judgment was a victory for accountability against people who feel like they are above the law.
