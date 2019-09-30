EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender
amaBhungane claims payments by Hendrick Kganyago to EFF leaders were directly related to his fuel supply to the City of Tshwane.
In its latest piece for the Daily Maverick amaBhungane claims payments by tenderpreneur, Hendrick Kganyago to three companies linked to Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leaders were directly related to his fuel supply to the City of Tshwane.
Investigative journalist Stefaans Brummer explains how, in 2018, the City of Tshwane advertised the tender for a new multi-year contract.
Immediately after they do that Hendrick Kganyago starts paying these three companies linked to EFF members, including Julius Malema.Stefaans Brummer, Investigative journalist - AmaBhungane
By the time he got the tender, it was about R10 million he had paid, by last month we are talking about R15 million.Stefaans Brummer, Investigative journalist - AmaBhungane
It's very directly linked to the fuel tender... he even put 'fuel payment'!Stefaans Brummer, Investigative journalist - AmaBhungane
amaBhungane claims neither Kganyago nor the EFF have responded to request for comment.
Listen to the full interview below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender
Popular in Local
-
GALLERY: Somizi and Mohale's traditional wedding
-
DA clarifies contradictions over Maimane’s Steinhoff-sponsored car
-
Secret witness implicates journalist Ranjeni Munusamy at state capture inquiry
-
It's rain season. And the SAHRC still has no answers on the Vaal River's sewage
-
R40k from CI secret service account used to repair Munusamy’s car, Zondo hears
-
PowerBall results: Friday 27 September 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.