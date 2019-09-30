View all in Latest
EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender

amaBhungane claims payments by Hendrick Kganyago to EFF leaders were directly related to his fuel supply to the City of Tshwane.

EFF leader Julius Malema at the High Court in Pretoria on 4 July 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
2 hours ago

In its latest piece for the Daily Maverick amaBhungane claims payments by tenderpreneur, Hendrick Kganyago to three companies linked to Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leaders were directly related to his fuel supply to the City of Tshwane.

Investigative journalist Stefaans Brummer explains how, in 2018, the City of Tshwane advertised the tender for a new multi-year contract.

Immediately after they do that Hendrick Kganyago starts paying these three companies linked to EFF members, including Julius Malema.

Stefaans Brummer, Investigative journalist - AmaBhungane

By the time he got the tender, it was about R10 million he had paid, by last month we are talking about R15 million.

Stefaans Brummer, Investigative journalist - AmaBhungane

It's very directly linked to the fuel tender... he even put 'fuel payment'!

Stefaans Brummer, Investigative journalist - AmaBhungane

amaBhungane claims neither Kganyago nor the EFF have responded to request for comment.

Listen to the full interview below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender

