Eddie Murphy thinks comedy can still be 'edgy'
The stand-up star and actor - who will be performing his first live tour in years in 2020 - has disagreed with the idea comics can't get away with the same material they used in the past, as he insisted it's all about 'timing'.
LONDON - Actor and stand-up star Eddie Murphy says comedians can still get away with "edgy s##t" but admitted he won't necessarily reflect that in his own material.
He told Extra: "Everything is timing - when you say it, how you say it, who you say it in front of. There are still comics that are doing some edgy s##t."
However, Murphy, 58, explained he won't be trying to aim down at anyone with his upcoming stand-up set because he would rather focus on making people laugh with stories from his own life.
The Dolemite Is My Name star added: "I haven't read a newspaper in 20 years, so there is a lot of stuff I don't even know. "There is no group or anybody I am going to do jokes about.
"When I get on the stage, it's gonna be about me... I'm not even thinking of ruffling feathers, my act is going to be about my life."
Meanwhile, Murphy also commented on the current state of the comedy scene, noting that there are more opportunities and platforms than ever before.
He said: "I think that comedy is soaring like it never soared before. When I started doing stand-up comedy, it was 50 comics in the country and the ceiling was to get a sitcom or get on The Tonight Show.
"Now, comics are main attractions, comedians that never had a movie, never had a TV show, sell-out [Madison Square Garden], make millions of dollars, and doing stand-up comedy has gone global - it's bigger than it's ever been, it's more diverse than it's ever been."
