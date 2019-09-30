CPS loses appeal bid over R316m Sassa payment

CPS approached the Supreme Court of Appeal to challenge the ruling handed down by the High Court in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) has on Monday lost its bid to appeal a High Court decision to pay back R316 million from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

The money was irregularly paid to the company in 2014. Corruption Watch then launched the legal action against CPS and Sassa.

CPS has been ordered to pay the legal costs for Corruption Watch.