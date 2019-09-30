Cops monitor protest-hit areas in Cape Town

This follows violent protests in Dunoon and Joe Slovo over the past few days linked to traffic law enforcement operations against minibus taxis.

CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement officers are monitoring three areas on Monday following protests in Cape Town.

There were demonstrations in Joe Slovo, Dunoon and Vrygrond.

Three people were arrested over the weekend.