Cops monitor protest-hit areas in Cape Town

This follows violent protests in Dunoon and Joe Slovo over the past few days linked to traffic law enforcement operations against minibus taxis.

Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement officers are monitoring three areas on Monday following protests in Cape Town.

There were demonstrations in Joe Slovo, Dunoon and Vrygrond.

This follows violent protests in Du Noon and Joe Slovo over the past few days linked to traffic law enforcement operations against minibus taxis.

Three people were arrested over the weekend.

Timeline

