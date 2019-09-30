Competition Commission to release final findings of healthcare market inquiry
The commission initiated the inquiry in 2013 amid concerns that only a minority of South Africans could afford private healthcare and that prices were rising above inflation.
JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission is expected to release its final findings and recommendations on Monday on its healthcare market inquiry.
The commission initiated the inquiry in 2013 amid concerns that only a minority of South Africans could afford private healthcare and that prices were rising above inflation. It released its preliminary report last year and it was expecting further submissions from role players.
The commission initially wanted to conclude the healthcare inquiry by 2015, however, the time was extended to this year.
Its preliminary findings established that existing service providers were anti-competitive and that medical scheme administrators were making huge profits by over-utilising services such as acute-care.
The final findings would determine what, if any, changes should be made to the regulatory environment. The report was expected to have far-reaching implications for the National Health Insurance Bill.
Popular in Local
-
GALLERY: Somizi and Mohale's traditional wedding
-
Waters: DA FedEx 'not made aware' of Maimane car donated by Markus Jooste
-
DA's Waters: Maimane must explain car, housing allegations
-
Fuel price set to increase from Wednesday
-
PowerBall results: Friday 27 September 2019
-
Maimane responds to reports about car 'donated' by Markus Jooste
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.