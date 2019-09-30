Competition Commission to release final findings of healthcare market inquiry

The commission initiated the inquiry in 2013 amid concerns that only a minority of South Africans could afford private healthcare and that prices were rising above inflation.

JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission is expected to release its final findings and recommendations on Monday on its healthcare market inquiry.

The commission initiated the inquiry in 2013 amid concerns that only a minority of South Africans could afford private healthcare and that prices were rising above inflation. It released its preliminary report last year and it was expecting further submissions from role players.

The commission initially wanted to conclude the healthcare inquiry by 2015, however, the time was extended to this year.

Its preliminary findings established that existing service providers were anti-competitive and that medical scheme administrators were making huge profits by over-utilising services such as acute-care.

The final findings would determine what, if any, changes should be made to the regulatory environment. The report was expected to have far-reaching implications for the National Health Insurance Bill.