CoCT announces contingency measures as firefighters say no overtime work
The South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) has confirmed that firefighters will only work from 8am until 4:30pm from Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that it had contingency measures in place if firefighters proceed with a threat to boycott overtime work.
Last week, they marched to the Civic Centre and Parliament, demanding a change to the overtime pay structure.
Samwu’s Sebenzile Kiva said during a union meeting on Monday it was agreed that firefighters would not work overtime shifts.
The City of Cape Town said the striking union represented about 60% of its 900 firefighters.
The remaining staff will be redeployed to areas where there were shortages, while day-shift staff on standby could assist and those on their rest days could also be called on.
The metro said neighbouring municipalities would also help in the event of a major incident.
The city has threatened to take action against staff who refused to work standby hours, however, the union said this could not be done.
