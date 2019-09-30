CI whistleblower details to Zondo Inquiry how Mdluli used him as a lackey
PRETORIA - A Crime Intelligence whistleblower said he questioned why he joined the police when he realised he was nothing more than a servant for the unit's former head Richard Mdluli.
This was the evidence of Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo at the state capture commission on Monday.
Naidoo has been testifying via an audio feed and has been in the witness protection programme since 2011 when he spilled the beans to Hawks investigators.
The colonel has described how the unit's secret service account was looted by Mdluli and other senior officers.
Naidoo said that from the time Mdluli was appointed as head of the unit, there was no time for him to perform the duties he was officially paid to do.
“Purely because there was no time for me to do what I was supposed to be doing for General Lazarus or Mdluli. I basically became their lackey. General Mdluli at the time made use of a safe house and I had to make sure the safe house was topped with groceries whenever he was there. I had to make sure that the vehicle was cleaned whenever he used it.”
Naidoo told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that Mdluli never took any advances from the secret services account in his own name.
Asked if it was Solly Lazarus who made provisions for whenever Mdluli needed money from the account, Naidoo said that was correct.
