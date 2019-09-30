Chiefs stretch Absa Premiership log lead, AmaZulu sinks

The Glamour Boys kept their lead at the top of the standings with sixteen points after playing seven matches - this saw an only goal scored at FNB Stadium by Lebogang Manyama in a clash against Baroka FC.

CAPE TOWN - The Absa Premiership did not disappoint over the weekend after recording sixteen goals.

There were wins for Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United, Black Leopards, Highlands Park and Maritzburg United while Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns were absent on African competitions.

Although Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp welcomed the three points, he stressed the players were not peaking up too early.

"At the moment, we are doing well and of course, sometimes the games we are playing in this way are not really comfortable. Three matches in seven days but we have to manage it and progress," said Middendorp.

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City FC shared the points in an entertaining 3-3 draw at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Struggling Stellenbosch FC, who haven't tasted a victory this season and are sitting on the 14th position with just four points, only managed to secure away point after 2-2 draw with high flying Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium. Meanwhile, a late game saw SuperSport United beat sixteenth position AmaZulu 1-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Pirates coach Rhulani Mokwena said they needed to start games better.

"We are not starting the games well and the approach for the game was to start as if we are one-nil down because it seems when we are chasing the results, we up the tempo a little bit more. We influenced the game a little bit more but before we noticed, it was two nil," said Mokwena.

Cape Town City FC boss Benni McCarthy said he was confident his side could still compete with the big teams.

"A slow puncher... you are playing fantastic football, good, entertaining and scoring lots of goals but we just simply can't get over the line with the way we played. I think we have a good squad and team to compete," said McCarthy.

On Sunday, there were only two games, Black Leopards - who appointed Luc Eymael as their new coach last week - secure a home victory with a 1-0 over Bloemfontein Celtic at Thohoyandou Stadium.

Goals from Mothobi Mvala and Peter Shalulile saw Owen da Gama's side Highlands Park eased past Polokwane City with 2-0 at Makhulong Stadium.