Call for help amid violent attacks in CT
A 26-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday night in Delft, and in a separate incident, one man was gunned down and two others injured.
CAPE TOWN - There are fears that some communities in crime-infested areas in the Western Cape are at breaking point after yet another violent week in the province.
The police’s Andre Traut said no arrests were made.
“A 26-year-old man was shot and killed by unknown suspects in Delft. The circumstances are under investigation.”
Delft Community Policing Forum’s Charles George called on authorities for help.
“We are calling on the MEC for community safety and the police to come in and assist our the neighbourhood watch group to with the challenges. The police station is under-resourced and we don’t have enough police vehicles to respond.”
Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the army’s deployment in the province would be extended to March next year.
