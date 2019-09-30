Brexit countdown overshadows UK parties’ annual conferences

As a result, eye-catching initiatives meant to show a bold, brave future for the UK were being side-lined by the countdown to Brexit.

LONDON - The British government is expected to announce a R20 billion investment into the electric motor industry and a pledge to plant up to a million trees.

However, these headline-grabbing initiatives from their annual conference were being swept away by concerns over Brexit and another tough week ahead for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

All the main political parties held annual conferences to debate future policies. They are normally held when Parliament goes on break, but this year the governing Conservative Party was denied that right.

There were rumours a vote of no confidence in the government might be held early this week as speculations mounted of potential loopholes in the law the government could use to ignore the will of Parliament.