Alleged armed robber killed on Malmesbury farm

Agri Western Cape said two suspects broke into the Botterkloof Farm in the early hours of Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - An alleged armed robber has been shot dead on a farm in Malmesbury.

Agri Western Cape said two suspects broke into the Botterkloof Farm in the early hours of Monday morning.

However, police said they were met with force and the complainant fired shots, killing one of them. The other suspect fled on foot.

In Bredasdorp, police said two suspects between the ages 13 and 16 were arrested on a farm in Potberg on Sunday.

Agri Western Cape CEO Jannie Strydom said: “Effective cooperation between the agricultural community and local security resulted in the arrest of suspects in connection with the Bredasdorp incident. It just shows our rural safety plans are working.”