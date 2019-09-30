Alleged armed robber killed on Malmesbury farm
Agri Western Cape said two suspects broke into the Botterkloof Farm in the early hours of Monday morning.
CAPE TOWN - An alleged armed robber has been shot dead on a farm in Malmesbury.
Agri Western Cape said two suspects broke into the Botterkloof Farm in the early hours of Monday morning.
However, police said they were met with force and the complainant fired shots, killing one of them. The other suspect fled on foot.
In Bredasdorp, police said two suspects between the ages 13 and 16 were arrested on a farm in Potberg on Sunday.
Agri Western Cape CEO Jannie Strydom said: “Effective cooperation between the agricultural community and local security resulted in the arrest of suspects in connection with the Bredasdorp incident. It just shows our rural safety plans are working.”
Popular in Local
-
EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender
-
GALLERY: Somizi and Mohale's traditional wedding
-
WC's safety plan has become more urgent after student's Clifton beach murder
-
Secret witness implicates journalist Ranjeni Munusamy at state capture inquiry
-
It's rain season. And the SAHRC still has no answers on the Vaal River's sewage
-
Private health market overcharging consumers with no clear outcomes - report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.