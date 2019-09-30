88 people left homeless after fire rips through Nomzamo

Seven firefighting appliances and 31 staff members battled over four hours to extinguish the blaze, which was contained just before 5am on Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN – At least 47 structures were destroyed in a fire after midnight in Nomzamo, in Strand.

At least 88 people have been displaced.

The city’s Charlotte Powell said: “The blaze destroyed 47 structures. Informal settlement management is on the scene and will provide residents with starter kits to rebuild their dwellings, once the solid waste department has removed the debris.”

At the same time, authorities are assisting community members in Langa who were affected by a fire.

Authorities said that no injuries were reported.

Fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said: “The initial response comprised of five firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 21 staff members. The officer of the first arriving team immediately called for additional resources. A further three firefighting appliances came from nearby stations to assist.