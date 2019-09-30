1 person confirmed dead after shack fire in Nomzamo

Fire and rescue services responded to a number of informal structures alight after midnight.

CAPE TOWN - One person has been confirmed dead after a shack fire in Nomzamo township, Cape Town, on Monday morning.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said a firefighter also suffered from smoke inhalation and was treated on the scene.

“A total of seven firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 31 staff members battled for four hours to extinguish the blaze. The scene was handed over to the South African Police Service.”