Tropical storm could hit Rugby World Cup schedule - organisers

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
Go

Tropical storm could hit Rugby World Cup schedule - organisers

Tropical Storm Mitag could bring high winds and heavy rain to the southern Japanese island of Kyushu on Wednesday, when France play USA in Fukuoka, World Rugby said.

The photo shows a grand sight in Taiwan's northern Shihmen Dam, Taoyuan county, northern Taiwan, 27 September 2007 as the authorities release water due to heavy rains brought by Typhoon Mitag. Picture: AFP
The photo shows a grand sight in Taiwan's northern Shihmen Dam, Taoyuan county, northern Taiwan, 27 September 2007 as the authorities release water due to heavy rains brought by Typhoon Mitag. Picture: AFP
44 minutes ago

TOKYO - A tropical storm could affect the scheduling of this week's Rugby World Cup game between France and the USA, organisers warned on Sunday.

Tropical Storm Mitag could bring high winds and heavy rain to the southern Japanese island of Kyushu on Wednesday, when France play USA in Fukuoka, World Rugby said.

"The latest information indicates that the (tropical storm) is moving further away from Japan's coastline than originally predicted, and the impact risk is reducing," it said.

"However, in the best interests of the teams and the integrity of the tournament, we have informed France and the USA of the contingency plans in the event that adverse weather means that it is not possible to play the match in Fukuoka on the scheduled date."

Extreme weather has already caused minor disruption at the World Cup when Typhoon Faxai barrelled into Japan less than two weeks before the start, affecting the travel plans of England and Australia.

"Fans visiting from outside Japan are reminded that while typhoons can vary in terms of strength and intensity, they are a normal occurrence in Japan and the vast majority have minimal impact on daily life," World Rugby said.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA