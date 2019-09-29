Tropical storm could hit Rugby World Cup schedule - organisers

Tropical Storm Mitag could bring high winds and heavy rain to the southern Japanese island of Kyushu on Wednesday, when France play USA in Fukuoka, World Rugby said.

TOKYO - A tropical storm could affect the scheduling of this week's Rugby World Cup game between France and the USA, organisers warned on Sunday.

"The latest information indicates that the (tropical storm) is moving further away from Japan's coastline than originally predicted, and the impact risk is reducing," it said.

"However, in the best interests of the teams and the integrity of the tournament, we have informed France and the USA of the contingency plans in the event that adverse weather means that it is not possible to play the match in Fukuoka on the scheduled date."

Extreme weather has already caused minor disruption at the World Cup when Typhoon Faxai barrelled into Japan less than two weeks before the start, affecting the travel plans of England and Australia.

"Fans visiting from outside Japan are reminded that while typhoons can vary in terms of strength and intensity, they are a normal occurrence in Japan and the vast majority have minimal impact on daily life," World Rugby said.