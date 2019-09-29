Robben Island Museum under spotlight over corruption claims

The workers’ salaries were late this month, due to a technical glitch.

CAPE TOWN - The Ex-Political Prisoners Association expressed its support for workers at the Robben Island Museum, who said they were fighting corruption.

The workers’ salaries were late this month, due to a technical glitch.

However, the association said the delay reflects the maladministration and corrupt practices at play.

The association’s Mpho Masemola said this case was the latest in a string of suspicious dealings at the museum, which earlier this year procured a ferry worth R1 million from Singapore.

“We’ve been saying for some time that they’ve violated Treasury regulations. We got a copy from Treasury which said they were not supporting them to buy a boat from outside South Africa while the country has companies that can produce the same boat.”

The museum’s Morongoa Ramaboa said the purchase of the 285-seater ferry was above board.

“Prior to purchasing the ferry, Robben Island Museum consulted and engaged with all relevant departments, including Treasury, to ensure compliance. This enabled it to procure internationally.”