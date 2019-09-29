Police monitor Delft after man (26) shot, killed

No arrests have been made after a man was gunned down in the suburb on Friday night.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police are continuing to keep a watchful eye on Delft following another fatal shooting in the area this week.

A man was gunned down in the suburb on Friday night.

The police’s Andre Traut said no arrests were made.

He explained what happened: “A 26-year-old man was shot and killed by unknown suspects in Delft. The circumstances are under investigation.”

During a separate incident, a man was killed and two others were wounded in an attack opposite Leiden High School in the community.