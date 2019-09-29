Pandor tackles gender-based violence, xenophobia at UN

Speaking in New York on Saturday night, she highlighted intolerance as the biggest obstacle to building a world free from poverty and inequality.

CAPE TOWN - International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor has called on the United Nations to join South Africa in urgently fighting the scourge of gender-based violence.

The minister said intolerance was exhibited by the evidence of gender-based violence and the exclusion of women from many sectors in society.

Video: 5 points from Ramaphosa’s gender-based violence plan

The minister also spoke about xenophobic violence in the country.

Pandor said the government would work with all African countries.

“We need to create increased economic activities for all our people to diminish feelings of resentment and antipathy.”

She added they would seek solutions to curb illegal migration and ensure the documentation and safety of those who come into the country.