One year since murder of Saudi journalist Khashoggi
Here is a summary of events in the year since journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed by Saudi agents in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate, an affair that shook the world.
PARIS - Here is a summary of events in the year since journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed by Saudi agents in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate, an affair that shook the world.
NEVER LEAVES CONSULATE
The Washington Post contributor, who took refuge in the United States in 2017, is recorded on camera entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October 2018.
His fiancée waits outside but he never emerges.
The following day, the Post reports him missing.
In an interview published on 5 October, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman says Khashoggi is not inside the consulate.
A source close to the Turkish government says the next day that police believe he was murdered inside the premises "by a team especially sent to Istanbul and who left the same day".
Riyadh calls the claim "baseless".
'LIKELY DISMEMBERED'
On 7 October, The Washington Post cites a US official as saying Khashoggi's body "was likely dismembered, removed in boxes and flown out of the country".
The New York Times says a suspect in the disappearance was identified by Turkey as being from Prince Mohammed's inner circle. Three other suspects are linked to his security team.
RIYADH ADMITS MURDER
On 20 October, Riyadh finally admits Khashoggi was killed inside the consulate, claiming this was after a "brawl".
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir tells Fox News on 21 October there had been a "tremendous mistake" and those responsible acted "outside the scope of their authority".
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on 23 October says Khashoggi's "savage" murder was carried out by a 15-person team from Riyadh.
'PAINFUL'
On 24 October, the crown prince makes his first public comments on the affair, saying it is "very painful for all Saudis, it's a repulsive incident".
On 31 October, Turkey's chief prosecutor says Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he entered the consulate, his body dismembered and destroyed.
On 2 November, Erdogan says the order for the murder came from "the highest levels" of the Saudi government.
On 15 November, Washington announces sanctions against 17 Saudis allegedly involved. Germany, France and Canada follow suit.
PRINCE ACCUSED
The Washington Post on 16 November quotes anonymous sources as saying the CIA had concluded the crown prince was involved in the murder plot.
But Trump says the CIA has "nothing definitive".
On 4 December, Republican senators say after a CIA briefing that they firmly believe the crown prince was complicit.
On 13 December, the Senate adopts a resolution holding him responsible.
TRIAL BEGINS
On 3 January, the trial of 11 accused opens with Saudi Arabia's attorney general seeking the death penalty for five of them.
On 8 February, the Saudi foreign minister insists Prince Mohammed was not involved and says blaming him would be crossing a "red line".
'CREDIBLE EVIDENCE'
On 19 June, independent UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard says there is "credible evidence" linking the crown prince to the killing.
She calls for an international criminal investigation.
Callamard's inquiry also finds that the closed-door trial of the 11 suspects did not meet global standards and should be stopped.
Trump says on 29 June that nobody had "pointed a finger" at Prince Mohammed over the murder.
On 26 September, US television PBS quotes the prince as insisting, in comments to a reporter two months after the murder, that it was executed without his knowledge but, "I get all the responsibility because it happened under my watch."
Popular in World
-
Sunday morning shoppers stunned as New Zealand store plays pornography
-
'System is not broken' after 737 MAX crashes - review panel chair
-
Attacks, fraud fears dampen turnout in Afghan election
-
Sex assault claims rock Ardern's New Zealand government
-
Trump reels as Democrats move quickly on impeachment
-
Saudi Arabia implements public decency code as it opens to tourists
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.