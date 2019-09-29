No cause for concern, says Madikizela over planned motion against Grant Twigg

Grant Twigg faces the axe next week after fed up councillors submitted the motion against him.

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said the planned motion of no confidence in the party’s Cape Town leader was no cause for concern.

According to Madikizela, it's normal practice for political parties to go through these challenges.

The DA’s Cape Town leader has come under fire for a number of reasons, but it appears he has the support of his provincial leader.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said the timing of the matter was questionable. But he also said motions of no-confidence were normal.

Twigg has been accused of failing to differentiate between party and State. There are also rumours that he is using his official position to bolster his campaign to be re-elected.