No cause for concern, says Madikizela over planned motion against Grant Twigg
Grant Twigg faces the axe next week after fed up councillors submitted the motion against him.
CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said the planned motion of no confidence in the party’s Cape Town leader was no cause for concern.
Grant Twigg faces the axe next week after fed up councillors submitted the motion against him.
According to Madikizela, it's normal practice for political parties to go through these challenges.
The DA’s Cape Town leader has come under fire for a number of reasons, but it appears he has the support of his provincial leader.
DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said the timing of the matter was questionable. But he also said motions of no-confidence were normal.
Twigg has been accused of failing to differentiate between party and State. There are also rumours that he is using his official position to bolster his campaign to be re-elected.
More in Politics
-
Maimane responds to reports about car 'donated' by Markus Jooste
-
ANC NEC to conclude special meeting with talks on economy
-
DA in Cape Town seeks to remove leader Grant Twigg
-
ANC NEC admits SA’s municipalities in distress
-
Day 2: ANC NEC special meeting continues in Boksburg
-
Xenophobic attacks, protests on ANC NEC weekend agenda
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.