Maimane responds to reports about car 'donated' by Markus Jooste
Maimane has been accused of driving a vehicle gifted by disgraced businessman Markus Jooste.
CAPE TOWN - As the knives come out for Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane, the party has come to his defence.
Maimane has been accused of driving a vehicle gifted by disgraced businessman Markus Jooste.
The rental vehicle was paid for by Steinhoff.
Jooste is accused of insider trading, cooking financial books and dodging taxes, all of which caused the company’s share price to crash.
The DA’s spokesperson Solly Malatsi said: “That vehicle was used for a particular period by the leader of the Democratic Alliance. It was returned to Steinhoff upon the revelations of the company’s shenanigans.”
Maimane also took to social media to defend himself.
“The smear campaign continues. These are gutless individuals who will not be named and instead spread lies about me and my family.
“I have always sought to build a South Africa for all. I remain committed to that vision, regardless of how uncomfortable it may make others feel,” he said in a post on Sunday morning.
The smear campaign continues. These are gutless individuals who will not be named and instead spread lies about me and my family.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) September 29, 2019
I have always sought to build a South Africa for All.
I remain committed to that vision, regardless of how uncomfortable it may make others feel.
Popular in Politics
-
ANC NEC to conclude special meeting with talks on economy
-
DA in Cape Town seeks to remove leader Grant Twigg
-
ANC NEC admits SA’s municipalities in distress
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Ramaphosa is losing the PR battle
-
DA opens case against 3 Gupta firms relating to Eskom contracts
-
Xenophobic attacks, protests on ANC NEC weekend agenda
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.