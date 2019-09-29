Maimane responds to reports about car 'donated' by Markus Jooste

Maimane has been accused of driving a vehicle gifted by disgraced businessman Markus Jooste.

CAPE TOWN - As the knives come out for Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane, the party has come to his defence.

The rental vehicle was paid for by Steinhoff.

Jooste is accused of insider trading, cooking financial books and dodging taxes, all of which caused the company’s share price to crash.

The DA’s spokesperson Solly Malatsi said: “That vehicle was used for a particular period by the leader of the Democratic Alliance. It was returned to Steinhoff upon the revelations of the company’s shenanigans.”

Maimane also took to social media to defend himself.

“The smear campaign continues. These are gutless individuals who will not be named and instead spread lies about me and my family.

“I have always sought to build a South Africa for all. I remain committed to that vision, regardless of how uncomfortable it may make others feel,” he said in a post on Sunday morning.