GBV back in spotlight as woman found murdered, girl (12) raped

CAPE TOWN - The murder of a 30-year-old woman and the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl has again put the spotlight on gender-based violence in South Africa.

Butterworth detectives are searching for those responsible for the murder of a 30-year-old woman in Centane.

According to the victim’s sister, she left her alone at home on Saturday night. The witness said when she returned home later in the evening, she discovered her sister in a pool of blood, with multiple stab wounds.

It's unclear who attacked the woman.

The police’s Jackson Manatha said: “The motive is not known at this point. However, the police have called on anyone who can assist them to contact them at 047 498 1096 or 073 288 0340. The information will be treated confidentially. Her identity is being withheld until all relevant persons are informed.”

In a separate case, police arrested a 32-year-old man after he allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl in the same community.

In a statement, police said the child was raped on Friday.

"The suspect was traced and arrested after the case of rape was registered at Centane Police Station."

The man is expected to appear before the Centane Magistrates Court on Monday.

Escalating violence against women and children prompted South Africans from all walks of life to take a stance and call for more decisive action from government. Several protests took place over the past few weeks. The murders of Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels, Uyinene Mrwetyana and Jesse Hess, among others, sparked public outcry.

Earlier this month, Ramaphosa addressed demonstrators in Cape Town, where he vowed to take action, announcing an emergency plan to tackle gender-based violence. While addressing Parliament, the president also said government would set up a fund to deal with these cases.